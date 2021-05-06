Arnall Family Foundation announces new Criminal Justice Reform Program Officer

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Arnall Family Foundation recently hired Tina Brown to serve as program officer for its criminal justice reform initiatives. In this role, she will implement the foundation’s strategy, working with and supporting partners to find data-driven solutions to ensure a just and fair criminal justice system and decrease overincarceration, by specifically focusing on community safety and pretrial programming within Oklahoma County.

Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the criminal justice system to the foundation. Her prior work includes serving as an Assistant Municipal Counselor for the City of Oklahoma City, where she prosecuted violations of City ordinances, and was specifically assigned to the newly created Homeless Court Program.

Brown also served as an Assistant Public Defender for Oklahoma County before working as a domestic violence staff attorney for Legal Aid embedded at Palomar.

“We are proud to have someone of Tina’s caliber join the foundation,” said Sue Ann Arnall, president of the Arnall Family Foundation, in a press release to The City Sentinel, CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations.

“Her well-rounded experience as a public defender, prosecutor and nonprofit attorney makes her an incredible asset to our team and our efforts to create a strong and vibrant community where families thrive, and individuals are not defined by their circumstances.”

The Arnall Family Foundation has contributed over $76 million in support of programs and services aimed at helping those involved in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma County since 2015.

This includes a $38 million endowment for the Diversion Hub, which seeks to provide life-stabilizing resources while empowering individuals to reduce their encounters with the criminal justice system through enhanced support services, including case management, criminal justice navigation and coordinated communication under one roof.

About the Arnall Family Foundation: Established in 2015, the Arnall Family Foundation was founded by Sue Ann Arnall with the vision to create lasting, transformative improvements to the systems and programs that serve individuals and families involved in criminal justice and child welfare through results-driven investments.