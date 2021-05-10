10th Annual Cookies & Cocktails event to support Girl Scouts set for August

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY — A menu created by local restaurants using Girl Scout Cookies will be the focus of the 10th Annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser scheduled for Friday, August 13. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.at Camp Trivera, 2508 NE 50th Street in Oklahoma City.

Hosted by Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK), the evening will feature sweet and savory snacks and beverages incorporating Girl Scout Cookies as an ingredient in every item.



During the event, attendees will sample treats and vote for their favorite creations as they explore the camp.

“We are thrilled to really use Camp Trivera this year,” said Cookies and Cocktails Co-chair Leah Roper. “The committee has been working hard to make our 10th year the best yet. There will be a scavenger hunt for guests to explore the camp while eating their bites and catching up with friends.”

For the first time, Cookies and Cocktails guests will be able to stay overnight at Camp Trivera for an additional fee.



Overnight guests will be treated to a campfire and s’mores, continental breakfast and surprise activities. Prices for sleeping accommodations range from $50 for a spot on the hammock deck to $1,000 for a tree house that sleeps ten.



Options for those spending the night also include pizza, beer and wine deliveries for an additional fee.

“Guests can pitch a tent, sleep in the treehouses, or bunk down for the night in our themed rooms,” said Roper.



“Capacity is limited, and overnight guests must purchase a ticket to Cookies and Cocktails to be eligible to stay the night,” Roper added. “Capacity is limited, so those who want to experience the camp in this way should book now.”

Funds raised through Cookies and Cocktails support the GSWESTOK higher awards programming, providing resources for Girl Scouts who take the initiative to earn their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards. Each of these awards are given to girls who identify and assist with needs in their communities, making the world a better place.

Safety precautions for the event include indoor/outdoor spaces, activities taking place around the camp, along with a mask requirement with plans to transition to a drive thru experience if necessary.

Tickets to Cookies & Cocktails 2021 are available to purchase online by clicking here.

Options include $60 for general admission or $80 for VIP access to be the first to taste these treats.



Sponsorships are also available and start at $500, which includes two tickets for the event. Overnight accommodations can be reserved here.

For more information about tickets and overnight accommodations, contact Maile Hopkins, Fund Development Manager, at 405-528-4475 or [email protected].

Located in 39 Oklahoma counties in the central, southwest and northwest region of the state, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma builds girls of courage, confidence and character.

Through leadership-building programs, GSWEST offers girls pathways to explore their interests such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like the High Adventure Team and summer camps, and community service projects through the Girl Scout Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

For more information, visit gswestok.org.

For the first time, Cookies and Cocktails guests will be able to stay overnight at Camp Trivera for an additional fee. Image via Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma