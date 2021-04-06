Unmasking the newly-opened Omni Oklahoma City Hotel – Great works of art, and places to relax or dine

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher

The City Sentinel Print Edition April 2021

In late January, The Omni Oklahoma City opened downtown. Some locals believe this facility is a cut above even “upper-end” facilities across the nation.

Opening the “first of its kind” Mokara Spa was the focus of the early acclaim for the Omni, followed soon thereafter by news features about the arrival of David Gilbert as executive chef and Jamel Taggart as director of food and beverage. Taggart keeps an eye on a diverse range of dining options, and places to enjoy a drink in the evening.

But as things settle in for Omni (literally “all things”), the facility may become known a nice place to check out emerging Oklahoma artists.

According to a press release from a press representative for the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, “stunning works of art” are featured at various locations inside the city’s newest hotel.

The works “created by local Oklahoma artists are featured across the walls and beautifully tie in our state’s greatest elements. The artwork allows Omni to feel unique to Oklahoma with elements of the state’s pastoral landscape and earthy tones. Omni looks forward to working with more local artists throughout the state in order to rotate the artwork inside the hotel to further provide beautiful displays to the guests and visitors of Omni Oklahoma City.”

Omni did not just “show up” in Oklahoma City. The operation soon became … one of us.



OKC Landmark Buildings – E. Bloemers



Woven Abstraction 1 & 2 Sara C.