The 26th annual Oklahoma Memorial Remembrance Ceremony set for April 19th

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Monday, April 19th at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. It is a ticketed event for Family Members, Survivors and First Responders only. Safety protocols will be enforced, which requires a mask and social distancing.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m.

168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m. and family members will read the names of the 168 people killed.

The Memorial will welcome U. S. Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland as the keynote speaker. The theme of his speech is “On Sacred Ground, We Work to find Common Ground.”

As Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General in 1995, Garland led the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the Oklahoma City bombing. He was on the scene within 48 hours, oversaw the multi-state, multi-agency law enforcement investigation coordinated by the FBI, and personally handled some of the early legal proceedings.

Mandisa, a Grammy Award winning artist and American Idol finalist, will perform the national anthem and additional songs from her inspirational collection of music.

Sponsored by Cox Community Day, admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is free on April 19th. The Museum will be open at 10 a.m. and the last tour entrance is at 5 p.m.

Survivor Tree saplings will be given out in front of the Museum after the Remembrance Ceremony on a first come, first served basis.

Following the Remembrance Ceremony, the Memorial grounds will open to the public.

Two new Museum exhibits will open on April 19th.

Remembering Through Art is a project commissioned by a Broken Arrow High School art teacher to connect students to the loss experienced on April 19, 1995.

Each art student chose one person from the 168 who were killed, researched that person and created a work of art in their honor. These works of art illustrate empathy, compassion and celebrate the 168 uniquely different lives.

The exhibit More Than Two Decades of Building. Together will demonstrate how Oklahoma City came together to rebuild and remember. Starting with a mission statement and sacred ground to memorialize, family members, survivors, first responders, designers and the community has created a Memorial and Museum to tell the story of the senselessness of violence and share lessons learned.

Cities around the world now turn to the Memorial and Museum and the people of Oklahoma in search of a blueprint to help them both recover and rebuild, organizers said.

The names of the 168 people killed, and the order they will be read on April 19 can be found here.

In the event of inclement weather, First Church located on Robinson and NW 5th Street, will be the backup location.

Tickets to the Remembrance Ceremony can be found here. With timed ticketing for the Museum, there are a limited number of tickets available per hour.

