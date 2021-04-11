State Champion Norman High Lady Tigers recognized on state House Floor

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus and the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus recognized the Norman High School girl’s basketball team on the House floor Tuesday for their continued excellence on and off the court.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, presented a citation of commendation to the Lady Tigers and head coach Yasmine Parks. Norman High is currently on a 41-game winning streak that dates back to December 2019.

The team recently won its second consecutive state championship, helping to restore a long tradition of dominance in sports among Oklahoma’s largest school systems.

“Great leadership creates opportunities for great results,” Virgin said. “The success of this team is a direct reflection of the leadership from Coach Neal, Coach Parks, and their players. These student-athletes faced adversity on and off the court, and they prevailed with class and dignity. I am proud to have these ladies represent Norman.”

On the court, the Lady Tigers were flawless, and off the court, they were exemplary. According to a press release from state House communications staff, “After exercising their right to free speech, the team was the target of racist slurs used by an announcer at the state tournament.”

“It is unfortunate that the story coming out of the state tournament was the racist comments by the announcer,” said Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, in the release, which was sent to The City Sentinel, CapitolBeatOK.com and other state news organizations.

“These young athletes have shown that naysayers and ignorant detractors are no match for hard work, determination, and believing in yourself. What the Lady Tigers have accomplished on the court has been special, but their efforts off the court are something I will personally remember for the rest of my life.”

Note: Publisher Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.

Norman legislators, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, Rep. Merleyn Bell, Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, Sen. Mary Boren, pose for a photo with the State Champion Lady Tigers basketball team (Class 6A). Legislative Photo Provided.