Robot House creates new image for OKC Cinco de Mayo 2021

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – In March of 2021, Scissortail Community Development Corporation (CDC) and design firm Robot House presented a new image for the 7th annual OKC Cinco de Mayo Festival.

The 2021 event will take place at Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th Street, in Oklahoma City, on Sunday, May 2, from 1 – 10:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The new logo design honors the cultural connection and heritage of Pueblo, Mexico, Oklahoma City’s sister city.

“Robot House helped us to pursue a new look that evokes authentic Mexican heritage and history,” said Robert Ruiz, President of Scissortail CDC. “Of course, we want people to remember that this is a party where all are welcome to celebrate and honor that culture.

“Join us for the first major post-COVID event at Scissortail Park, celebrating the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla where an outnumbered Mexican force defeated the French forces, one of the top militaries of their day,” Ruiz said.



“This battle had a significant impact on the potential outcome of the US Civil War, since the French had plans to help the South in the war,” Ruiz added.

The OKC Cinco de Mayo Festival is an effort by Scissortail CDC to fund Academia OKC, a non-profit program operating several in-school and after-school classes across the Oklahoma City metro, benefiting over 200 low income students.

Programs include various art forms such as music, visual arts, dance, and theater while preserving the arts in Oklahoma.

“After many losses last year, due to cancelations and lack of funding streams, we need your help in 2021,” Ruiz said. “Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.”

Festivities will include live music from local and International touring artists such as Los Rieleros Del Norte, the Norahua Folkloric Dance Group, parade of horses, the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo, and activities for children. Festival goers will receive gifts from sponsors and vendors, delicious food and more.

There will be a special presentation of Academia OKC students demonstrating their skills in mariachi, folkloric dance, photography, and visual art.

Sponsorship levels are available ranging from $1,500 to $12,000. Booths costs $350 for nonprofits, $450 for services, and $550 for food or product sales. Contact Luis Hidalgo for more information: 405-360-1200 or [email protected]

Online sponsorship applications can be found here. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 405-260-1200.

OKC Cinco de Mayo 2021 will take place at Scissortail Park, in Oklahoma City, on Sunday, May 2, from 1 – 10:30 p.m. Admission is free. Photo provided.

The 7th annual OKC Cinco de Mayo festivities will include live music from local and International touring artists, the parade of horses, the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo, and activities for children. Photo provided.