Oklahoma Christian University stars DeMuth and Schiefelbein named to All-Star Conference Volleyball Conference for the spring

Staff Report

RICHARDSON, Texas – Middle blockers Morgan Demuth and Kelsie Schiefelbein represented Oklahoma Christian on the All-Lone Star Conference volleyball list for the spring-semester season, which was announced this week.



The honor list was different this year, reflecting the unique nature of the season, which was moved from its usual spot on the fall sports calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of picking first-, second- and third-team lists, the LSC opted to have 45 players honored as a group.



In its first season of competition since fall 1983, OC posted a 6-12 record and finished third in its LSC division with a 4-8 mark, qualifying for the LSC tournament.



“It’s a pretty cool thing to say that it’s our first season of volleyball and we had two all-conference players,” OC coach Barry Wheeler said. “It just adds to what’s been a memorable season.”



Demuth, a freshman from Mansfield, Texas, led the Eagles’ offense with a .271 attack percentage, recording 90 kills, four block solos and 51 block assists in 53 sets.



“We thought at the beginning of the year that blocking was going to be one of our weaknesses, but it turned out that because of Morgan and Kelsie, blocking was one of our strengths all season long,” Wheeler said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations. “The experience that Morgan brought in from high school and club proved to be extremely valuable for setting us up for success on defense, and then she had the ability to transition and be a legitimate force at the net that opponents had to defend.”



Schiefelbein, a junior from Peoria, Ariz., played a team-high 65 sets, posting a .194 attack percentage with 73 kills, seven block solos, 56 block assists and 36 digs. Her .588 attack percentage in OC’s 3-1 loss at Northwestern Oklahoma State on March 18 was the highest by an LSC player in any match this season.



“We knew Kelsie was going to be good when she came in and that her experience in college volleyball would be valuable,” Wheeler said. “Her ability to read the play and be in the right position at the right time is an extreme asset to the program. She has the ability to block and then transition into the attack. When your middles can do that, it helps open up the rest of your offense. Kelsie’s leadership provided a calming force on the court for our young team, which was very important.”

Editor’s Note: Founded in 1950, Oklahoma Christian University is affiliated with the Churches of Christ. The institution welcomes students of all faith traditions. It is located in north Oklahoma City.