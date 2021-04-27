OKCPS encourages eligible 8th, 9th and 10th graders to apply for Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCPS is encouraging current 8th, 9th and 10th grade students to consider applying for Oklahoma’s Promise before the end of the school year.

A program administered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Oklahoma’s Promise offers qualified students with a GPA of 2.5 or above from families with a yearly income of $55,000 or less the opportunity to earn a college tuition scholarship to any institution in the state.

Created in 1992 by the State Legislature to help more Oklahoma families send their children to college, Oklahoma’s Promise was originally designated as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program.

“Oklahoma’s Promise aligns perfectly with our mission of providing equitable access to a world-class education,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “If an OKCPS student wants to continue their education by attending college and they meet the qualifications, Oklahoma’s Promise is a great program to help make that dream a reality.



“Our state is proactively investing in their future, and I hope our 8th, 9th, and 10th grade families will take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” McDaniel added.

Oklahoma residents in 8th, 9th and 10th grades who meet income and GPA requirements should visit okpromise.org to learn more about the program.



It is important that students currently in 10th grade sign up for this program before their last day of school in May 2021 in order to meet the state’s qualification deadline.

“You know we all want the best education for our kids and we want them to go to college, but we could be intimidated by the cost of tuition. Well if this is the case, you need to learn about Oklahoma’s Promise,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“This is a long standing program that provides free college tuition upon high school graduation. If you’re in the 8th, 9th or 10th grade, google Oklahoma’s Promise,” Mayor Holt addd. “Find the information and register today. IF you meet the income requirements and you keep your grades up, you might get free college tuition at the end of your high school graduation.

“We want every kid in Oklahoma City Public Schools to go to college and we don’t want tuition to be a barrier. So, learn more about Oklahoma’s Promise and register today and good luck with your studies. Be well OKC,” he added.

To apply, click here. For more information, visit okhighered.org/okpromise.

Applications must be postmarked by June 30, 2021 (homeschool applications must be postmarked before the student’s 16th birthday).

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt recommends that students in 8th, 9th and 10th grades who meet income and GPA requirements should visit okpromise.org to learn more about the program. OK Promise video screenshot.