For the Oklahoma City and Edmond elections on April 6, Recommendations to the voters

The City Sentinel Endorsements

The City Sentinel’s endorsement philosophy, detailed in print and online in recent years, leads the newspaper to make the best possible recommendation, in races where where a preference is indicated. The City Sentinel does not intend nor imply, unless otherwise stated, criticism of those who are not endorsed.

The City Sentinel has, in the past, endorsed Independents, Libertarians, Republicans and Democrats, depending on the job and the candidates.

Endorsements from The City Sentinel newspaper are an affirmation of the person endorsed – not necessarily a criticism of other candidates. This approach aims to encourage qualified individuals to seek public office and serve our community and state. Endorsements reflect the preferences of the newspaper’s owners/publisher.

Our pattern has been to support the best candidate possible in partisan primaries, and await voters’ selection of nominees before final decisions are made for the general election.

In non-partisan primaries, the newspaper sometimes commends two choices to voters.

A source of some confusion is that in non-partisan races, a “run-off” election is the “general election” for certain elective positions.

For the Tuesday, April 6 elections in Oklahoma City and Edmond, The City Sentinel newspaper endorses these candidates:

Oklahoma City Council Ward 3

Barbara Young

Oklahoma City Council Ward 1

Shay Varnall

Oklahoma City Board of Education Chairperson

Charles Henry

Oklahoma City Board of Education District 2

James McHenry

Mayor of Edmond

Darrell Davis