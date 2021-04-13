Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble Announces Spring Virtual Series: Romantic Generation

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY — Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble announced a three-concert series 7:30 pm streaming for free each Sunday from April 18 through May 2 via Facebook and YouTube.

Brightmusic leaders said the series “reconnects music and listeners beyond the pandemic zeitgeist.”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Romantic Generation features under-represented composers Clara Schumann and Princess Marie Elisabeth von Sachsen-Meiningen alongside greats like Beethoven and Brahms. These Romantic-era composers reflected on the upheavals of Nineteenth Century Europe through creative self-expression.

The series begins with a concert featuring romances, tender lyrical pieces, by Beethoven, Clara Schumann, and Princess Marie Elisabeth, in addition to a larger quartet by Finnish composer Bernhard Crusell.

The second all-Brahms concert includes his Cello Sonata in E minor and Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano.

The series concludes with virtuosic works by Gabriel Fauré and Carl Maria von Weber.

Brightmusic’s virtual concerts were recorded at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City and First Christian Church Norman, with smaller ensembles and shorter programs to maintain social distancing. Concert organizers said, in a March press release, “Please join Brightmusic as we celebrate the best in Romantic era chamber music.”

Concert I – Romance – Sunday, April 18 7:30 p.m.

The Jeannette Sias Memorial Concert

Ludwig van Beethoven, Romance No. 1 in G Major, Op. 40 for Violin and Piano

Clara Schumann, Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

Princess Marie Elisabeth von Sachsen-Meiningen, Romanze for Clarinet and Piano

Bernhard Crusell, Quartet in E-flat major for Clarinet and Strings, Op. 2, no. 1

Concert II – Brahms the Romantic – Sunday, April 25 7:30 pm

Johannes Brahms, Sonata for Cello and Piano in E minor, Op. 38

Johannes Brahms, Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano in A minor, Op. 114

Concert III – Romantic Virtuosi – Sunday, May 2 7:30 pm

Gabriel Fauré, Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13

Carl Maria von Weber, Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet in B flat Major, Op. 34

Musicians appearing are Chad Burrow (clarinet), Gregory Lee and Katrin Stamatis (violins), Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello), and Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano).

Links to the concerts, program notes, and more information will be available at the website:

www.brightmusic.org .

Disclosure: Pat McGuigan, publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.