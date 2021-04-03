Armstrong Auditorium welcomes internationally-acclaimed performers in April

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Edmond, Oklahoma – Armstrong Auditorium’s Performing Arts Series continues in April with a stellar lineup of two unique performances featuring globally-heralded musicians, including cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio on Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and the Zukerman Trio on Thursday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. The performances arrive as Armstrong International Cultural Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to an eventful month featuring two exceptional performances that will enthrall and delight our audiences,” Armstrong’s Concert Manager Ryan Malone said. “In their individual ways, Sara Sant’Ambrogio and the Zukerman Trio each bring captivating talent and grace to the stage as Armstrong International Cultural Foundation celebrates its silver jubilee.”

GRAMMY® Award-winning cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio entered the international spotlight when she won a bronze medal at the 1986 International Tchaikovsky Violoncello Competition in Moscow, Russia. She followed that performance with a nationally televised recital at Carnegie Hall, launching a prolific career as a member of the Eroica Trio and a soloist performing with orchestras around the world.

Sant’Ambrogio returns to the Armstrong stage in a new program inviting audiences on a musical journey through North and South America featuring “Porgy and Bess Fantasy” by George Gershwin, “Oblivion,” and “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla, Samuel Barber’s sonata and more.

Described in a press release as “a prodigiously talented chamber ensemble trio,” the Zukerman Trio is composed of violinist Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Angela Cheng. With a celebrated career spanning five decades, the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Zukerman is a gifted violin and viola soloist, conductor and chamber musician who is sought after as a virtuoso around the world.

As an ensemble, the Zukerman Trio has toured the globe performing at major festivals and venues in Japan, China, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Hungary, South Africa, Istanbul, Russia and throughout the United States. For their debut at Armstrong Auditorium, pianist George Li will replace Cheng, and the trio embraces Piano Trios from both Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky.

Tickets to Sara Sant’Ambrogio and the Zukerman trio range from $30 to $55 and from $35 to $75 for orchestra seating, respectively. A live stream option is also available for $15. Socially distanced seating is available upon request.

The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more.

Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap – a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.

Box office: call 405-285-1010, and online visit armstrongauditorium.org.

