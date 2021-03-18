State Rep. Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City joins Sportsmen’s Caucus as co-chairman

The City Sentinel, Staff Report



OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Forrest Bennett recently joined the Oklahoma Legislature’s Sportsmen Caucus as a House co-chairman.



The goals of the Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus are to cultivate bipartisan relationships while working to protect and promote outdoor activities from hiking to hunting. The caucus goals are as much about conservation as they are about supporting local economies.



“There are small towns across the state that rely on seasonal outdoor activities like fishing or boating,” Bennett, an Oklahoma City Democrat, said. “I look forward to finding ways to promote these activities and the communities they support.”



Bennett was nominated by fellow caucus co-chairman, Rep. Kevin Wallace, a Wellston Republican. They hope to work together to foster better bipartisanship, while also focusing on ways to support the goals of the caucus.



“I’m grateful to Chairman Wallace for asking me to join as co-chair,” Bennett said. “I look forward to building stronger relationships through caucus activities outside of the Capitol, and I’m optimistic that it will lead to more and better bipartisan solutions.”



