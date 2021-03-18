The City Sentinel, Staff Report
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Forrest Bennett recently joined the Oklahoma Legislature’s Sportsmen Caucus as a House co-chairman.
The goals of the Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus are to cultivate bipartisan relationships while working to protect and promote outdoor activities from hiking to hunting. The caucus goals are as much about conservation as they are about supporting local economies.
“There are small towns across the state that rely on seasonal outdoor activities like fishing or boating,” Bennett, an Oklahoma City Democrat, said. “I look forward to finding ways to promote these activities and the communities they support.”
Bennett was nominated by fellow caucus co-chairman, Rep. Kevin Wallace, a Wellston Republican. They hope to work together to foster better bipartisanship, while also focusing on ways to support the goals of the caucus.
“I’m grateful to Chairman Wallace for asking me to join as co-chair,” Bennett said. “I look forward to building stronger relationships through caucus activities outside of the Capitol, and I’m optimistic that it will lead to more and better bipartisan solutions.”
www.CapitolBeatOK.com
State Rep. Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City joins Sportsmen’s Caucus as co-chairman
The City Sentinel, Staff Report
- Judge rules OKC Pride events return to 39th Street District
- OCU to feature Nikky Finney during 22nd Annual Thatcher Hoffman Smith Poetry series
- 37th Annual Tree of Life Commemoration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be held on April 537th Annual Tree of Life Commemoration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be held on April 5
- Sparky the Fire Dog celebrates 70th birthday with a new website
- Resolutions are Value Statements
- Resolutions are Value Statements
- From One House to Another: Oklahoma House of Representatives affirms federal constitutional framework, key founding principlesFrom One House to Another: Oklahoma House of Representatives affirms federal constitutional framework, key founding principles
- Hope in the swirling darkening mist – signs of principle and a glimmer of light
- In Legislature’s upper chamber, Senator Paul Rosino of Oklahoma City secures passage of proposed law to forbid organ transplant discriminationIn Legislature’s upper chamber, Senator Paul Rosino of Oklahoma City secures passage of proposed law to forbid organ transplant discrimination
- Play to Learn Act Passes House, eligible for Senate consideration