Spring into the First Friday Gallery Walk (April 2)

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District.

According to the regular press release updating activity all through the historic area, all of the Paseo galleries have reopened, some with abbreviated hours, and most will be open late for First Friday. Restaurants will be open for dining, patio seating and takeout. All guests are required to wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer when shopping.

This month’s First Friday is April 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is pleased to feature two exhibits in April — in Gallery One, AutismOklahoma’s” Duets,: and in Gallery Two “6 ° OF SEPARATION.” An opening reception will be held throughout opening evening – Fri,, April 2, 6-9 p.m.

The PACC will limit capacity and require masks and social distancing. Both exhibits will be on display April 2-May 1 in the PACC at 3024 Paseo.

Duets features 17 pairs of artists on the autism spectrum who have demonstrated interest and participation in AutismOklahoma’s art programming and have been paired with a locally recognized visual artist to complete a “duet” painting.

AutismOklahoma was one of 12 proposals selected for funding through the Artistic Innovations Grant. This grant is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance made possible through assistance from the National Endowment for the Arts with the Oklahoma Arts Council.



6˚ OF SEPARATION is a group show of six Oklahoman artists that will exhibit in the PACC in April – Diane Goldschmidt, Jay Holobach, Clay Moore, Charlotte New, Diana Robinson and Glen Thomas. These six artists have had their work shown in a variety of exhibits and juried shows in Oklahoma and many surrounding states. 6˚ OF SEPARATION will showcase captivating three- and two-dimensional pieces and paintings ranging from portraits and still-life, to figures and landscapes.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email [email protected]. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.