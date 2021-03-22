Sparky the Fire Dog celebrates 70th birthday with a new website

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sparky the Fire Dog®, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), celebrated his 70th birthday on March 18. His message of fire safety has endured for generations. Kids, parents and grandparents have followed his message of fire safety.

“For seven decades, Sparky has worked hard to make communities safer from fire,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

“Since 1951, he has partnered with fire professionals, teachers, civic organizations, corporations and the media to deliver invaluable fire and life safety educational messages to children and adults alike,” Carli added.

Over the years, the iconic fire dog has used numerous educational techniques, including books, tip sheets, online resources, videos, apps and NFPA’s national public safety campaign, Fire Prevention Week, to share important safety messages like “Stop, drop and roll”; “Get out, stay out”; “Dial 9-1-1”; and “Know two ways out.”



His dogged determination has ultimately helped reduce fire loss and injuries in North America, according to Carli.

In celebration of his birthday, Sparky’s website has been re-launched with a new look. The site now features an updated design that makes it easier to find videos, games, and activities that help educate kids of all ages about fire safety in a variety of interactive formats.

Sparky’s site works to keep kids engaged, but to also continue learning in the process.

NFPA has been posting content on its social media platforms that can be shared to help spread the word and celebrate. Birthday cards and other assets were made available for public educators and safety advocates to use in support of their celebratory efforts.

Sparky the Fire Dog® was created for the NFPA in 1951 and has been the organization’s official mascot and “spokesdog” ever since. Widely recognized as the fire safety icon, Through educational programs, his website, sparky.org, allows kids to explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment.

Sparky the Fire Dog® is a registered trademark of NFPA.

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards.



The association delivers information and education through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.



For more information, visit nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at nfps.org/freeaccess.