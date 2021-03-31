OCU names Dr. Kenneth R. Evans as new president

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University has named Dr. Kenneth R. Evans as its next president, announced Board of Trustees Chairman Paul McLaughlin. Dr. Evans will become the 19th president of the 117-year-old university on July 1.



Evans currently serves as the president of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

“With his years of academic leadership at Lamar and other institutions, we are confident in Dr. Evans’ ability to help us continue our tradition of excellence,” McLaughlin said.



“His experience as a president and administrator, along with his local connections in central Oklahoma, will be valuable assets in continuing to move the university forward,” McLaughlin added.

Dr. Evans became president of Lamar University in 2013 after more than six years as dean at the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. Prior to OU, Dr. Evans served in a variety of administrative roles at the University of Missouri-Columbia and as a marketing professor at Arizona State University.

“I look forward to joining the OCU family and helping the university continue to build momentum in enrollment, student experience and alumni relations,” Evans said. “I’m excited to connect with students, faculty, staff and university stakeholders, and to call Oklahoma City home.”

Dr. Evans received his doctorate from the University of Colorado, his MBA from California State University-Sacramento, and his undergraduate degree from the University of California-Davis.

His research has been published in marketing and business academic journals and has received national and international recognition for his contributions. Dr. Evans has been recognized for his work in the design and implementation of interactive learning experiences and graduate education.

Before his academic career, Evans worked in the transportation industry in various marketing and sales capacities and has been involved in sales and sales management consulting in the banking industry, convention sales, and financial services.

President Martha Burger will continue leading Oklahoma City University until June 30.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Evans as the new president of OCU,” Burger said. “I believe that my alma mater will be in good hands and that OCU’s future is as bright as ever.”

For more information about Oklahoma City University, visit okcu.edu.