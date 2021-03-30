As the world reopens, two Artist Residencies and Burian’s solo opening on the Paseo

News compilation by Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City – After an age of practical limits on social gatherings and restrictions on community life, the world, Oklahoma and our community is reopening.

And here’s good news from the Paseo Arts Association:

“SPACE, the SKIRVIN PASEO ARTIST CREATIVITY EXPOSITION, is a unique urban Artist in Residence program (beginning July 1) in which emerging visual artists who are members of the Paseo Arts Association can apply for an on-site residency in Oklahoma City’s premier downtown landmark hotel, the Skirvin Hilton.



The Skirvin’s Artist in Residence program offers a first-floor working art studio and gallery that is open to the public during established business hours, as well as a $500 per month stipend, complimentary meals in the hotel and designated parking place to a selected artist each year.”

Application deadline is May 3. For more information visit thepaseo.org/space.

In addition, from the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center (PACC), this item: “The yearlong artist residency offers emerging and mid-career artists free studio space to experiment and develop a new body of work in the heart of Oklahoma’s unique arts destination, the Paseo! ”



The on-the-Paseo residency will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. This program was suspended for 15 months, and its return it an occasion for thankfulness and joy. Application deadline is May 17. For more information, click here.

More questions? Visit thepaseo.org , or email [email protected] .

**

Artist Deborah Burian sent The City Sentinel some great news: She has scheduled an opening for May 7, 2021 at Contemporary Art Gallery, 2928 Paseo.

Burian, whose artistic ‘juxtaposition” is oil and water, wrote, “I’m super excited that I’m going to have a solo show at Contemporary Art Gallery in May. What with the changes in gallery life since the onset of COVID, it just seems like a good, or even GREAT time to let everyone know the LIVE IN PERSON ART SHOW is back!”

See Deborah’s work here: instagram.com/deborah.burian.artist. Contact her at [email protected]

**

The City Sentinel is a strong supporter of the historic Paseo Arts District, the leadership of the Paseo Arts Association, the staff of the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, and the creative spirits who work along Paseo Drive curving from N.W. 30 to N. Walker Avenue.

They labor in the heart of Oklahoma City, at the heart of Oklahoma.

NOTE: Pat McGuigan is publisher and editor of The City Sentinel, an independent, non-partisan and locally-owned community newspaper based in Oklahoma City.

Paige Powell is Program Director for the Paseo Arts Association (PAA), which has announced two artist residency programs as the arts distirict, and all of Oklahoma, slowly emerge from the worldwide Pandemic of the past 15 months. Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan